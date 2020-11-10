Global  
 

Sonam Kapoor reflects on her journey in Bollywood as her 'Saawariya' clocks in 13 years

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
As her debut flick 'Saawariya' clocked in 13 years on Monday, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reflected on her journey in Bollywood. She took to Instagram to share a picture from her initial photo-shoots for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The picture that features Sonam with actor Ranbir Kapoor sees the duo decked in the...
