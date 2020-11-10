RealClearPolitics Editor Debunks Viral Claim That His Website Changed Election ‘Call’ on Pennsylvania Back to Toss-Up

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia



Biden Edges Ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia . According to CBS News, as of Friday morning, Biden was leading Trump in Pennsylvania 49.4%-49.3% with 95% of the votes counted. According to.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 3 days ago Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call Thursday Morning



The presidential race was still too close to call Thursday morning with several battleground states still not projected. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 04:13 Published 4 days ago Election 2020: Race For President Still Too Close To Call



The winner of the U.S. presidential election is still too close to call two days after Election Day. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:55 Published 5 days ago