RealClearPolitics Editor Debunks Viral Claim That His Website Changed Election ‘Call’ on Pennsylvania Back to Toss-Up
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () RealClearPolitics editor Tom Bevan on Monday debunked an assertion that his website had changed its call on Pennsylvania in the 2020 election after the false claim began to circulate widely on social media. Bevan’s clarification came after conservative leaders including President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Sean Spicer, the Trump White House’s inaugural press secretary, began […]
Joe Biden , Wins 2020 Presidential Election .
Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning.
The win for Biden is also a
win for Kamala Harris, the
first woman of color to be
elected as vice president.
With five contentious races
in...