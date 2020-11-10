Global  
 

RealClearPolitics Editor Debunks Viral Claim That His Website Changed Election ‘Call’ on Pennsylvania Back to Toss-Up

Mediaite Tuesday, 10 November 2020
RealClearPolitics Editor Debunks Viral Claim That His Website Changed Election ‘Call’ on Pennsylvania Back to Toss-UpRealClearPolitics editor Tom Bevan on Monday debunked an assertion that his website had changed its call on Pennsylvania in the 2020 election after the false claim began to circulate widely on social media. Bevan’s clarification came after conservative leaders including President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Sean Spicer, the Trump White House’s inaugural press secretary, began […]
News video: Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election 01:04

 Joe Biden , Wins 2020 Presidential Election . Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning. The win for Biden is also a win for Kamala Harris, the first woman of color to be elected as vice president. With five contentious races in...

