Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr. Is Expecting Second Child with Nicolette Robinson

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Wait For It': 'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. Shares A Message To Voters On Election Day



Odom shared a video of his iconic "Hamilton" anthem "Wait For It" on Tuesday saying, "every American deserves to have their voice heard." Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 00:45 Published 6 days ago 10 Things Leslie Odom Jr. Can't Live Without



There are a few things 'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr. can't live without when he hits the road. From his Bose Resolve speaker and Apogee Hypemic microphone to his Ralph Lauren cardigan and LGR.. Credit: GQ Duration: 13:18 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Are Expecting Baby No. 2 It's a party of four! Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson shared an exciting announcement on Monday, Nov. 9. The longtime couple...

E! Online 6 hours ago



