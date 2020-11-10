Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr. Is Expecting Second Child with Nicolette Robinson
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson are expecting their second child together! The 39-year-old Hamilton actor and the 32-year-old Broadway actress announced the news on their Instagram accounts on Monday (November 9). “Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too. Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying [...]
Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson are expecting their second child together! The 39-year-old Hamilton actor and the 32-year-old Broadway actress announced the news on their Instagram accounts on Monday (November 9). “Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too. Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources