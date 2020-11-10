Global  
 

Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr. Is Expecting Second Child with Nicolette Robinson

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Leslie Odom Jr. and his wife Nicolette Robinson are expecting their second child together! The 39-year-old Hamilton actor and the 32-year-old Broadway actress announced the news on their Instagram accounts on Monday (November 9). “Lots of reasons to celebrate over here. Lots of reasons for hope too. Baby boy and mama are doing swell. Praying [...]
