Middle Class Melodies trailer: Anand Deverakonda's sweet love story is weaved with lots of laughter

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Popular actors Vijay Deverkonda and Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday unveiled the trailer of Amazon Original Movie Middle Class Melodies.



The next film that I know is going to win all your hearts and I am excited for - #MiddleClassMelodies

I have watched this with family and friends and it comes with full approval...
