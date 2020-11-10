Billie Eilish announces new Single 'Therefore I Am'
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
It's out on November 12th...
*Billie Eilish* will release new single 'Therefore I Am' on November 12th.
The American pop icon has managed to dominate 2020 despite a shortage of new material, with her Bond theme 'No Time To Die' sweeping online in February.
'my future' followed in July, with Billie - alongside brother FINNEAS - performing the song at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
New single 'Therefore I Am' is out on November 12th, timed to be released at 1pm Eastern Time.
Here's the announce.
Billie Eilish - “Therefore I Am”
The new single
Out Thursday 11/12 at 10am PT pic.twitter.com/AePdW108Hh
— billie eilish (@billieeilish) November 9, 2020
Buy Clash Magazine
