Billie Eilish announces new Single 'Therefore I Am' Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

It's out on November 12th...



*Billie Eilish* will release new single 'Therefore I Am' on November 12th.



The American pop icon has managed to dominate 2020 despite a shortage of new material, with her Bond theme 'No Time To Die' sweeping online in February.



'my future' followed in July, with Billie - alongside brother FINNEAS - performing the song at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.



New single 'Therefore I Am' is out on November 12th, timed to be released at 1pm Eastern Time.



Here's the announce.







Billie Eilish - “Therefore I Am”

The new single

Out Thursday 11/12 at 10am PT pic.twitter.com/AePdW108Hh



— billie eilish (@billieeilish) November 9, 2020



