Rough Trade Shops Name Their Album Of The Year 2020 Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

And the winner is...



*SAULT.*



The reclusive soul-funk collective claim the top spot this year, with Rough Trade shops voting 'Untitled (Black Is)' their Album Of The Year 2020.



As always, it's a close fought affair, with the mysterious group pushing Phoebe Bridgers into second place with her outstanding album 'Punisher'.



Rina Sawayama's future-pop statement is at No. 3, while Laura Marling's exquisite 'Song For Our Daughter' sits in fourth place.



JARV... IS claim fifth with 'Beyond The Pale', while the rest of the Top 10 makes room for Dream Wife, pigs pigs pigs pigs pigs pigs pigs, bdrmm, and more.



The full Top 100 can be found *HERE*, while Rough Trade have secured exclusive pressings for the top tier.



Here's the rundown:



1. SAULT - Untitled (Black Is)

'Untitled (Black Is)', '5' and '7' all pressed on blue vinyl



2. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

'Punisher' repressed on galaxy green/black vinyl + 12" Copycat Killer 4-track EP re-recorded with Grammy Award winning arranger and string player Rob Moose



3. Rina Sawayama - Sawayama

'Sawayama' repressed on green/clear swirl vinyl +12" Remixed on green/clear swirl vinyl



4. Laura Marling - Song For Our Daughter

Song For Our Daughter repressed on Silver vinyl + 10" Lockdown Sessions (Demos & Acoustic Versions)



5. Jarv Is - Beyond The Pale ‘Suite For Iain & Jane’ / ‘House Music All Night Long’ (All Night Long Gonz Extended Version)



6. Dream Wife - So When You Gonna

IRL - Live In London on orange vinyl



7. Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Viscerals

Off Cuts on purple/black splatter vinyl



8. bdrmm - Bedroom

Bedroom repressed on yellow vinyl 12" Live At The Nave on white/black splatter vinyl



9. Porridge Radio - Every Bad

12" Every Bad BBC Session



10. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever - Sideways to New Italy

12" with 4 Demos from Sideways To New Italy



