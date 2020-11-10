CNN’s Tapper Shuts Down Ted Cruz Falsely Claiming Network Dropped Covid Coverage After Biden’s 2020 Win
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
On Tuesday, CNN's *Jake Tapper* wound up in a Twitter fight with *Ted Cruz* (R-TX) when the senator tried to smear the network and accuse them of politicizing their coronavirus coverage.
|
|
|
