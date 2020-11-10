Global  
 

CNN’s Tapper Shuts Down Ted Cruz Falsely Claiming Network Dropped Covid Coverage After Biden’s 2020 Win

Mediaite Tuesday, 10 November 2020
CNN’s Tapper Shuts Down Ted Cruz Falsely Claiming Network Dropped Covid Coverage After Biden’s 2020 WinOn Tuesday, CNN's *Jake Tapper* wound up in a Twitter fight with *Ted Cruz* (R-TX) when the senator tried to smear the network and accuse them of politicizing their coronavirus coverage.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Romney On Trump's 'Inevitable' Departure: 'Don't Expect Him To Go Quietly'

Romney On Trump's 'Inevitable' Departure: 'Don't Expect Him To Go Quietly' 00:37

 Not every member of the Republican party has accepted the outcome of the 2020 presidential race--including President Donald J. Trump. But according to Business Insider, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has. In fact, Romney has called on all Americans to support the incoming administration of...

