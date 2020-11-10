'The Outsider' Cancelled at HBO, Show Being Shopped Elsewhere

Global  
 

HBO’s The Outsider has been cancelled and the network will not pursue a second season. However, there is some hopeful news for fans of the show. MRC, the studio behind season one, will be shopping a second season to other networks and streaming services, Variety reports. “We enjoyed our collaboration with Richard, Jason, Andrew, and [...]
