'The Outsider' Cancelled at HBO, Show Being Shopped Elsewhere
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
HBO’s The Outsider has been cancelled and the network will not pursue a second season. However, there is some hopeful news for fans of the show. MRC, the studio behind season one, will be shopping a second season to other networks and streaming services, Variety reports. “We enjoyed our collaboration with Richard, Jason, Andrew, and [...]
