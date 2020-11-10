Jason Momoa Was 'Completely in Debt' After 'Game of Thrones'
Jason Momoa is revealing that he and his family were “starving” after his character was killed off of Game of Thrones in 2011, before the show became a mega-hit. After Khal Drogo’s exit from the show, the 41-year-old “spent several years struggling to pay the bills” at his home with Lisa Bonet and their kids [...]
