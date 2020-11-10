Struck With Memory Loss, A Dancer Remembers 'Swan Lake.' But Who Is She?
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Viewers worldwide are responding to a moving video of Marta C. González, a former dancer afflicted with dementia. But critics are questioning whether González is who the clip makers claim she is.
