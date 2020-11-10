Global  
 

Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Movie Release Date Announced + It’s No Time Soon

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Academy Award-winning director Jordan Peele is going to have fans waiting and waiting and waiting before getting a chance to see his third horror movie – following Get Out and Us – hit the big screen. New buzz reveals the release date is nearly two years away. Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Movie According to reports, […]
