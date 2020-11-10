Global  
 

Celebs React to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Shocking Claim That Trump Will Have a Second Term Despite Losing Election

Just Jared Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Celebrities, journalists and politicians are reacting to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo‘s shocking statements. The 56-year-old official addressed the question of a transition to President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday (November 10), and his answer is making headlines. “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. We’re ready. The world is watching what’s [...]
 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the world should have every confidence in a post-election transition in the United States and that "there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."

