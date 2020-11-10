Matthew Morrison & Booboo Stewart To Star In 'Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical' Live On NBC! Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Matthew Morrison is starring as The Grinch in the next NBC Live televised event, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! The former Glee star will be joined by Denis O’Hare as his dog Max, and Booboo Stewart, who will play the younger version of Max, Deadline reports. “In what has been an extremely challenging year for [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

