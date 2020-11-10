Get To Know Dash & Lily's Troy Iwata! (Exclusive)

Global  
 

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Troy Iwata can be seen in the new Netflix holiday series Dash & Lily! The actor plays Langston, Lily’s (Midori Francis) gay older brother, who is romantic, impulsive, and just a little immature. Having dropped out of college after experiencing his first heartbreak, he’ll happily give his sister advice on boys, but could stand to [...]
 Dante Brown and Troy Iwata tell ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman what it was like working alongside Nick Jonas on their new holiday series "Dash & Lily", which Jonas executive produced and appears alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin to perform “Like It’s Christmas”. The eight-episode series arrives...

