President-Elect Joe Biden Reacts to Trump's Refusal to Concede: 'It's an Embarrassment'
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () President-elect Joe Biden is reacting to President Donald Trump‘s unwillingness to concede, despite losing the U.S. presidential election. On Tuesday (November 10), Biden addressed the Trump administration’s refusal to authorize the official transition process. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Biden Biden assured that the refusal “does not in any way change the [...]
