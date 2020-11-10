Global  
 

President-Elect Joe Biden Reacts to Trump's Refusal to Concede: 'It's an Embarrassment'

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
President-elect Joe Biden is reacting to President Donald Trump‘s unwillingness to concede, despite losing the U.S. presidential election. On Tuesday (November 10), Biden addressed the Trump administration’s refusal to authorize the official transition process. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Biden Biden assured that the refusal “does not in any way change the [...]
News video: As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris

As Trump Fumes, The Obamas Congratulate Biden, Harris 00:38

 Multiple news outlets have projected that former VP Joe Biden has won the election, and former President Barack Obama is thrilled. According to Business Insider, Obama congratulated president-elect Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris. Swing state Pennsylvania flipped blue Friday morning,...

[NFA] With Democrat Joe Biden capturing the presidency, Trump’s legal woes are likely to deepen when he loses the protections the U.S. legal system affords to a sitting president. Emma Jehle reports.

When Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was asked by a reporter Tuesday about Republican senators not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, he responded that "the..

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is considering legal action over a federal agency’s delay in recognizing the Democrat’s victory over President Donald Trump in last week’s election...

Biden says ‘nothing going to stop’ transition of power

 President-elect Joe Biden says “nothing is going to stop” his administration moving forward, despite President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the race...
George Bush congratulates Joe Biden on his victory

George Bush congratulates Joe Biden on his victory Former President George W. Bush congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday, becoming the highest-profile Republican to publicly declare the election over...
Joe Biden calls Donald Trump's refusal to concede the election 'an embarrassment'

 Joe Biden says he does not expect Donald Trump's unwillingness to concede to be "of much consequence".
