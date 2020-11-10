Jason Momoa Reveals He Was "Completely in Debt" After Being Killed Off Game of Thrones
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Game of Thrones is arguably the most successful TV show of the past decade. It smashed an Emmys record by earning 32 nominations for its final run, the most ever for a single season. At the 2019...
Jason Momoa is revealing that he and his family were “starving” after his character was killed off of Game of Thrones in 2011, before the show became a... Just Jared Also reported by •OK! Magazine •FOXNews.com