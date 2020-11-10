Jason Momoa Reveals He Was "Completely in Debt" After Being Killed Off Game of Thrones

GAME OF THRONES Season 1



GAME OF THRONES Season 1 trailer - Plot synopsis: Nine noble families fight for control over the lands of Westeros, while an ancient enemy returns after being dormant for millennia. Creators: David.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:22 Published 3 days ago

Iwan Rheon had the 'worst day' of his career on Game of Thrones



Iwan Rheon admitted shooting a scene where his 'Game Of Thrones' character Ramsay Bolton raped his new wife, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), was the "worst day" of his career. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:08 Published 1 week ago