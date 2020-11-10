Michael Cohen Predicts Trump Will Abandon White House, Hide Out at Mar-A-Lago Through Inauguration: He Can’t Be There Knowing ‘World is Looking at Him as a Loser’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus



Lewandowski Is the Latest Trump Adviser to Contract Coronavirus. According to NBC News, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski ... . ... is the latest person in the president's circle to have.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00 Published 3 hours ago President-Elect Joe Biden Names 1st Incoming Cabinet-Level Official



CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from the White House. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:57 Published 3 hours ago Melania Trump Reportedly Plans to Decorate the White House for Christmas One Last Time



Despite allegedly being ambivalent to "Christmas stuff." Credit: InStyle Duration: 00:46 Published 5 hours ago