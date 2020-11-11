Global  
 

Jamie Dornan Inherits a Funny Family Curse in 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Trailer - Watch Here!

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Emily Blunt forces Jamie Dornan to confront his feelings for her in the new and funny trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme. The movie centers on headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Blunt), who has her heart set on winning her neighbor Anthony Reilly’s (Dornan) love. The problem is Anthony seems to have inherited a family curse, and [...]
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer
WILD MOUNTAIN THYME Movie (2020) - Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken

WILD MOUNTAIN THYME Movie (2020) - Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken 02:52

 WILD MOUNTAIN THYME Movie I Official Trailer I Bleecker Street - Plot synopsis: John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her...

