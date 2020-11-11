Global  
 

Jason Momoa Recalls Getting Beaten Up for Being Slightly Different: It Was Gnarly

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
In a new magazine interview, the 'Aquaman' star additionally discloses that his family was 'starving' and 'completely in debt' after his character was killed off in season 1 of 'Game of Thrones'.
