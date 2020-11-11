Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Matt Gaetz Goes After GA GOP Governor Brian Kemp: ‘He Did Not Put Us in the Best Position to Win’

Mediaite Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
With Team Trump questioning the legitimacy of the election in several key states, Congressman *Matt Gaetz* took some shots at the Republican governor of Georgia, *Brian Kemp*, on *Sean Hannity's* show Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Republican Matt Gaetz Blames GOP Georgia Governor for Trump's Election Loss

 Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz said that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp did not put the Republican Party "in the best position to win" the election.
Upworthy