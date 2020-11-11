Global  
 

Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims She's Afraid of Father Jamie Amid Conservatorship Battle

E! Online Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Britney Spears is afraid of her father Jamie Spears, according to the singer's lawyer. The accusation was revealed in court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, during the ongoing fight over her...
 Britney Spears' father is defending his role in the pop superstar's conservatorship, insisting he has been responsible for keeping his daughter's estate profitable.

Britney Spears “will not perform” whilst her father is her conservator, as her lawyer insists the singer is "afraid" of her dad, Jamie Spears.

Kaitlyn Bristowe received a standing ovation from the DWTS judge and received her first perfect score for her Britney Spears-inspired tango

We'd suggest listening to these underrated Britney Spears songs one more time.

 Britney Spears will not perform again while her father Jamie Spears remains her conservator. The 38-year-old Glory pop star’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III,...
 Britney Spears’ attorney has filed court papers in a bid to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship, to the delight of the Free Britney...
