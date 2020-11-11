Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims She's Afraid of Father Jamie Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears will not perform again while her father Jamie Spears remains her conservator. The 38-year-old Glory pop star’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III,...

Britney Spears tells court she’ll suffer ‘loss and injury’ unless her father is replaced with an ‘honest’ conservator Britney Spears’ attorney has filed court papers in a bid to remove her father Jamie Spears from her conservatorship, to the delight of the Free Britney...

PinkNews 6 days ago



