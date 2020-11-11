Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims She's Afraid of Father Jamie Amid Conservatorship Battle
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Britney Spears is afraid of her father Jamie Spears, according to the singer's lawyer. The accusation was revealed in court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, during the ongoing fight over her...
