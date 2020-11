Dallas Rapper Lil Loaded Surrenders for Murder of His Friend Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

The 20-year-old rapper, known for his song '6locc 6a6y', has turned himself in after an arrest warrant was issued for him for allegedly shooting and killing 18-year-old Khalia Walker. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like