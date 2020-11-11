Global  
 

Soorarai Pottru is inspired by the real-life of Captain G.P Gopinath

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Amazon Prime Video is churning out the best of content with back to back releases, keeping the audience entertained. It's not uncommon for people to create movie adaptations of books because of the stories that they convey and Soorarai Pottru is yet another example. This film is a fictionalised version of the book 'Simply Fly'...
