Another ad of the jewellery brand withdrawn after outrage; Here's why
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
While celebrities and famous personalities are often the targets of trolls and cyberbullying, brands too are now becoming the victim of the same. *After facing backlash for featuring an inter-faith couple* and "hurting religious sentiments," which led to the withdrawal of their ad, the same popular jewellery brand has now been...
While celebrities and famous personalities are often the targets of trolls and cyberbullying, brands too are now becoming the victim of the same. *After facing backlash for featuring an inter-faith couple* and "hurting religious sentiments," which led to the withdrawal of their ad, the same popular jewellery brand has now been...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources