Who is Disha Parmar, the girl Rahul Vaidya proposes to on Bigg Boss 14?

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Colors TV recently shared a promo of an upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode in which singer Rahul Vaidya can be seen getting down on one knee and proposing to rumoured girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television. The other housemates can be seen cheering him on while he asks Disha to marry him.

