Who is Disha Parmar, the girl Rahul Vaidya proposes to on Bigg Boss 14?
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Colors TV recently shared a promo of an upcoming Bigg Boss 14 episode in which singer Rahul Vaidya can be seen getting down on one knee and proposing to rumoured girlfriend Disha Parmar on national television. The other housemates can be seen cheering him on while he asks Disha to marry him.
Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. He later got..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:31Published