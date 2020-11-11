IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya dedicates Mumbai Indians' victory to son Agastya, beau Natasa Stankovic is all hearts

The final of 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. Final match will be played between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 10. Addressing the pre-match press conference in Abu Dhabi on November 09, Mumbai...
Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final. "Ravichandran Ashwin is DC's..