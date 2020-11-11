Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Fail to Bury the Hatchet in New Video for Charity
The 'Deadpool' actor and 'The Greatest Showman' star try to make use of the holiday moment to make amends for their past insults, only to further mock each other in a new Sam's Club commercial.
