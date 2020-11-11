Kate Middleton has received Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip’s approval for this reason, royal expert claims
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fox News Kate Middleton has developed a close bond with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip since becoming a member of the British royal family.
Royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fox News Kate Middleton has developed a close bond with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip since becoming a member of the British royal family.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources