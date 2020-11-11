Global  
 

Kate Middleton has received Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip’s approval for this reason, royal expert claims

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fox News Kate Middleton has developed a close bond with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip since becoming a member of the British royal family.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Queen Elizabeth II reunited with Royal family for socially distanced Remembrance Sunday

Queen Elizabeth II reunited with Royal family for socially distanced Remembrance Sunday 01:08

 Queen Elizabeth II and her family made their first joint public appearance in eight months on Sunday (08.11.20) for a Remembrance Sunday service.

