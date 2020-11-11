Suriya honours his fans with a special poster of Soorarai Pottru Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As Soorarai Pottru gears up for its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Suriya launched a special poster at the highest possible altitude. Just like the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain and founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan, who sold flight-tickets at 1 rupee, the spirit of the film is also filled... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

