Suriya honours his fans with a special poster of Soorarai Pottru

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
As Soorarai Pottru gears up for its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Suriya launched a special poster at the highest possible altitude. Just like the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army captain and founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan, who sold flight-tickets at 1 rupee, the spirit of the film is also filled...
