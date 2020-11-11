On the Lighter Side: First Black Miss Mississippi is Miss USA 2020
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () Mississippi’s first-ever black representative has been crowned as Miss USA 2020 and will carry the United State’s name across her chest in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.
The first Black woman to win the title of Miss Mississippi USA has been crowned Miss USA. Asya Branch, a student at the University of Mississippi and Booneville native, was crowned Miss USA on Monday. According to CNN, Branch will go on to represent the US in the Miss Universe pageant. The beauty...
