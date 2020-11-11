On the Lighter Side: First Black Miss Mississippi is Miss USA 2020

Wochit Business - Published 12 hours ago Video Credit:- Published The First Black Woman To Represent Mississippi In The Miss USA Pageant Takes Home The Title 00:32 The first Black woman to win the title of Miss Mississippi USA has been crowned Miss USA. Asya Branch, a student at the University of Mississippi and Booneville native, was crowned Miss USA on Monday. According to CNN, Branch will go on to represent the US in the Miss Universe pageant. The beauty...