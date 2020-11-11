Global  
 

Councilman Jeff Pastor Wiki: Wife, Kids, Family, Polyamory

Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Cincinnati councilman, Jeff Pastor was arrested on Tuesday after the FBI uncovered alleged bribery on his part. Pastor joined the Cincinnati City Council in January 2018 and a federal investigation alleges that he accepted large amounts of cash in exchange for voting in favor of development projects. Pastor now could be facing 20 years in […]
 Cincinnati City Council Member Jeff Pastor took $55,000 in bribes over the course of about a year in exchange for “official action” related to projects in the city, according to federal officials.

