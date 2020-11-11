Trump Fumes After Watching GOP Philadelphia Election Commissioner Warns of ‘Bad Actors Who Are Lying’ About Election
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* used his latest morning tweets to rage against Philadelphia city commissioner *Al Schmidt* amid his attempts to dispute the 2020 Election results.
President *Donald Trump* used his latest morning tweets to rage against Philadelphia city commissioner *Al Schmidt* amid his attempts to dispute the 2020 Election results.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources