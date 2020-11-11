Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

"Wild Mountain Thyme" - cast: Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken, Dearbhla Molloy, Jon Tenney, Danielle Ryan, Lydia McGuinness, Darragh O'Kane, Abigail Coburn

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Wild Mountain Thyme - cast: Jamie Dornan, Emily Blunt, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken, Dearbhla Molloy, Jon Tenney, Danielle Ryan, Lydia McGuinness, Darragh O'Kane, Abigail Coburn*Release date :* December 11, 2020
*Synopsis :* John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with "Wild Mountain Thyme" - ...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: WILD MOUNTAIN THYME Movie (2020) - Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken

WILD MOUNTAIN THYME Movie (2020) - Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Jon Hamm, Christopher Walken 02:52

 WILD MOUNTAIN THYME Movie I Official Trailer I Bleecker Street - Plot synopsis: John Patrick Shanley, who created the classic Moonstruck, brings his sweeping romantic vision to Ireland with Wild Mountain Thyme. The headstrong farmer Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has her heart set on winning her...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wild Mountain Thyme: Film slammed over Irish accents and cliches [Video]

Wild Mountain Thyme: Film slammed over Irish accents and cliches

The trailer for the new movie Wild Mountain Thyme has come in for criticism for ropey accents and too many cliches. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 03:07Published