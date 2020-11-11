Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russell Crowe Kisses Former Co-Star Britney Theriot

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Russell Crowe plants a kiss on Britney Theriot as they play a round of tennis together on Tuesday (November 10) in Sydney, Australia. If you don’t know, Russell and Britney are actually former co-stars as they acted alongside each other in 2013′s Broken City. Britney played Valerie, opposite Russell‘s New York City Mayor Nicolas Hostetler [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Democratic Presidential Candidate & Former VP Joe Biden Talks Exclusively To CBS4's Ty Russell [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Democratic Presidential Candidate & Former VP Joe Biden Talks Exclusively To CBS4's Ty Russell

With just five days to go before Election Day, Democratic Presidential candidate and former VP Joe Biden took time out of his busy schedule while in South Florida on Thursday to talk exclusively to..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 06:34Published
Britney Spears’ former conservator insists she doesn't have the 'capacity' to make decisions [Video]

Britney Spears’ former conservator insists she doesn't have the 'capacity' to make decisions

Britney Spears' former conservator, Andrew Wallet, has insisted the star needs someone else in charge of her affairs because she "does not have the capacity" to make her own decisions.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published