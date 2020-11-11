The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah on Racism, Leaving the Mormon Church & More

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kutch's salt dessert to come alive from today



The rising sun casting pale golden hues and the setting one making fiery shades of reds and oranges is everyday view at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch. This nature's canvas is a wonder to witness. Bringing.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:09 Published 9 hours ago RHOSLC: Heather Gay Says Expect Them to Be 'Nice to Each Other's Face' But 'Shady' Behind Backs



PLUS: Whitney Rose sends out a warning that her "voice is her biggest weapon" Credit: People Duration: 06:15 Published 11 hours ago Meet The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose and Heather Gay!



Heather and Whitney open up about joining the show and excitement for viewers to finally see the show! Credit: People Duration: 05:25 Published 11 hours ago