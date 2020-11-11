Selena Gomez to Play Trailblazing Gay Mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in New Movie!
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Selena Gomez is taking on a big new role. The 28-year-old Stars Dance singer will be playing Peruvian mountaineer and social entrepreneur Silvia Vásquez-Lavado in an upcoming biopic called In the Shadow of the Mountain, THR reported on Wednesday (November 11). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez The film is “based on [...]
