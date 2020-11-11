Reba McEntire Could Have Had Blake Shelton's Seat on 'The Voice' & Fans Are Now Pointing This Out!
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Reba McEntire revealed she turned down Blake Shelton‘s seat on The Voice panel. While making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, Reba confirmed she turned down the chance to be on the panel and Blake has been a mainstay on the show ever since. “It is very true,” she said. “It was a very [...]
