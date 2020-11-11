Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cazzie David Makes Rare Comment About Pete Davidson's Relationship With Ariana Grande

E! Online Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Pete Davidson's ex-girlfriend Cazzie David is finally setting the record straight about their breakup, which, according to Cazzie, occurred mere days before he went public with Ariana...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Cazzie David Talks Pete Davidson Split

Cazzie David Talks Pete Davidson Split 00:38

 Before Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande started dating in May 2018 then got engaged nearly days later, Davidson was in a two-and-a-half year relationship with Larry David's daughter, Cazzie. Now, she's speaking out about the breakup and how him moving on so quickly with Ariana affected her. When they...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ariana Grande Shades Pete Davidson In Positions Song According To Fans [Video]

Ariana Grande Shades Pete Davidson In Positions Song According To Fans

Fans think Ariana Grande threw shade at Pete Davidson in her new song. Saweetie causes some Birkin backlash. Plus- Cardi and Offset.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:12Published
Ariana Grande Fans Think She Made a Clever Jab at Pete Davidson in Her New Single [Video]

Ariana Grande Fans Think She Made a Clever Jab at Pete Davidson in Her New Single

"Positions" may contain a subtle allusion to the singer's ex.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:51Published
Who is Dalton Gomez? Meet Ariana Grade’s new boyfriend [Video]

Who is Dalton Gomez? Meet Ariana Grade’s new boyfriend

Since her very public breakup with ex-fiancé Pete Davidson in 2018, Ariana Grande hasn’t been linked to anyone publicly.However, that all changed when in February 2020, the singer was spotted..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

Cazzie David Reveals the Real Story Behind Pete Davidson Breakup & His Immediate Relationship with Ariana Grande

 Cazzie David is the daughter of Larry David and she has a book of essays coming out next week titled “No One Asked for This.” One of the essays in the book...
Just Jared