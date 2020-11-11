Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CMA Awards 2020 - Performers & Presenters Revealed

Just Jared Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The 2020 CMA Awards are happening tonight (November 11), and we’ve got all the details on who will be there! The 54th annual County Music Association Awards will be live and in person, hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, country music’ biggest night will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center. The co-hosts will [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: 54th CMA Awards to air live, in-person in Nashville on Wednesday

54th CMA Awards to air live, in-person in Nashville on Wednesday 01:50

 Some of county music's biggest artists will come together to celebrate the 54th annual CMA Awards live and in-person in Nashville on Wednesday night.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 CMA Awards | Billboard News [Video]

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 CMA Awards | Billboard News

The full performers and presenters for the 2020 Country Music Association Awards have been announced and your screens are about to be lit up with some of the best in country music.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:16Published
Lee Brice Tests Positive for COVID-19, No Longer Performing with Carly Pearce at CMA Awards [Video]

Lee Brice Tests Positive for COVID-19, No Longer Performing with Carly Pearce at CMA Awards

A rep for the singer said he is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms"

Credit: People     Duration: 01:01Published
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host the CMA awards [Video]

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host the CMA awards

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are promising laughs and good music as co-hosts of this year's CMA awards. McEntire returns after hosting last year with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published