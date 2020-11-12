JUST IN: Biden to Pick Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () *Ron Klain*, who served as chief of staff to *Joe Biden* in the Obama administration and as a senior adviser to Biden's 2020 campaign, will be the next White House Chief of Staff.
Progressive Democrats are watching Joe Biden’s cabinet choices. The Biden administration is vetting former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel. On Monday, US Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez said she would be against Emanuel joining a Biden administration. “Someone like Rahm Emanuel would be a...