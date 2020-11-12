Global  
 

Biden to Pick Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

Thursday, 12 November 2020
JUST IN: Biden to Pick Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff*Ron Klain*, who served as chief of staff to *Joe Biden* in the Obama administration and as a senior adviser to Biden's 2020 campaign, will be the next White House Chief of Staff.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: AOC Takes On Rahm Emanuel

AOC Takes On Rahm Emanuel 00:29

 Progressive Democrats are watching Joe Biden’s cabinet choices. The Biden administration is vetting former White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel. On Monday, US Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez said she would be against Emanuel joining a Biden administration. “Someone like Rahm Emanuel would be a...

Who Is Jill Biden?. The woman who will become the first lady when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20, . will also be the first teacher to occupy the White House. Jill Biden holds..

Joe Biden's presidency will bring the “First Dog” back to the White House and the "First Shelter Dog" ever.

When President-Elect Joe Biden moves in to the white house he'll bring some loyal friends with him.

 Mr. Klain, a lawyer and veteran Democratic operative who first worked for the president-elect in 1989 when he was a senator, has been a sharp critic of President...
 The Biden-Harris transition team is expected to announce more Cabinet picks over the next several days.
 In choosing Klain, President-elect Joe Biden is sending a signal that he will seek to restore Washington’s traditional ways after the chaos of the Trump era.
