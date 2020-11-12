Global  
 

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Look Pretty in Pink as They Attend 2020 CMA Awards

E! Online Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin are looking mighty fine in their pink ensembles. The singer and police officer walked the red carpet in coordinated looks, with Miranda...
