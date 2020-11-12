Global  
 

Kelsea Ballerini Was Added to the CMA Awards 2020 Lineup Just Hours Before the Show - Here's Why

Just Jared Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Kelsea Ballerini walks the carpet in a floral dress at the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 11) at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn. The 27-year-old singer will be performing her song “Hole in the Bottle” during the event tonight and she was only added to the lineup earlier today. Kelsea was added [...]
