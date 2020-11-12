Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karl Rove Pens WSJ Op-Ed: There Is No Evidence of Fraud That Would Overturn Election Results

Mediaite Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Karl Rove Pens WSJ Op-Ed: There Is No Evidence of Fraud That Would Overturn Election ResultsA lot of Republicans are not yet saying that *Joe Biden* won the election, let alone calling him the President-elect. But as *Karl Rove* writes in the Wall Street Journal, the writing's on the wall.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Election Officials From 45 States Tell the NYTimes What They Saw

Election Officials From 45 States Tell the NYTimes What They Saw 01:28

 The results of this election are clear. But for those still doubting a fair and free election, the New York Times asked election officials across the country for proof of widespread voter fraud.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden [Video]

'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
Mike Pompeo Denies Election Results [Video]

Mike Pompeo Denies Election Results

During a press conference, Secretary Mike Pompeo said there would be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” and did not mention President-elect Joe Biden.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:35Published
DOJ Digs For Election Fraud Dirt [Video]

DOJ Digs For Election Fraud Dirt

Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Justice Department to investigate voter fraud allegations, even though there is no evidence.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:44Published