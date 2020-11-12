Karl Rove Pens WSJ Op-Ed: There Is No Evidence of Fraud That Would Overturn Election Results

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Nothing's going to stop' transition -Biden



[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:29 Published 1 day ago Mike Pompeo Denies Election Results



During a press conference, Secretary Mike Pompeo said there would be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” and did not mention President-elect Joe Biden. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago DOJ Digs For Election Fraud Dirt



Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Justice Department to investigate voter fraud allegations, even though there is no evidence. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:44 Published 2 days ago