Karl Rove Pens WSJ Op-Ed: There Is No Evidence of Fraud That Would Overturn Election Results
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () A lot of Republicans are not yet saying that *Joe Biden* won the election, let alone calling him the President-elect. But as *Karl Rove* writes in the Wall Street Journal, the writing's on the wall.
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday that nothing would stop the transfer of power in the U.S. government, even as President Donald Trump says without evidence that last week's election was..