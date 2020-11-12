Global  
 

Alex Trebek's Wife Jean Breaks Her Silence on His Death

E! Online Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Jean Trebek is feeling the love from the worldwide Jeopardy! family. The wife of the late Alex Trebek thanked fans for their outpouring of support after the legendary Jeopardy! host died...
News video: Alex Trebek's death brings more awareness to pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek's death brings more awareness to pancreatic cancer 01:48

 “In a way, it will resonate with more people because he’s very much like a family member. The grace and courage which he carried himself means a lot to finding a cure for this disease.”

