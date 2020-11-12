Justin Bieber Performs at Empty Hollywood Bowl with Dan + Shay for CMA Awards 2020 (Video)
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay were unable to make it to Nashville for the 2020 CMA Awards, though they still performed for the big event! The singers appeared from the empty Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to perform their song “10,000 Hours” at the event, which aired live on Wednesday (November 11). The song [...]
Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay were unable to make it to Nashville for the 2020 CMA Awards, though they still performed for the big event! The singers appeared from the empty Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to perform their song “10,000 Hours” at the event, which aired live on Wednesday (November 11). The song [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources