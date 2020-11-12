Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justin Bieber Performs at Empty Hollywood Bowl with Dan + Shay for CMA Awards 2020 (Video)

Just Jared Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay were unable to make it to Nashville for the 2020 CMA Awards, though they still performed for the big event! The singers appeared from the empty Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to perform their song “10,000 Hours” at the event, which aired live on Wednesday (November 11). The song [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News

Britney Spears Refusing to Perform, How Ticketmaster Will Handle Concerts With COVID-19 & More Music News | Billboard News 02:45

 Justin Bieber to light up the CMAs live tonight, Britney Spears is refusing to perform after court drama and also drops new single, and Ticketmaster will require vaccine or negative Covid test prior to concerts.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

BTS triumph at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards [Video]

BTS triumph at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, taking home four prizes.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours [Video]

Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours

The 23-year-old model, who wed singer Justin Bieber in 2018, took to social media as she dismissed speculation that she was expecting her first child.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz fired from megachurch after infidelity admission [Video]

Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz fired from megachurch after infidelity admission

Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz has been fired from his position at the Hillsong Church East Coast due to "moral failures", and he has admitted to cheating on his wife.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published