Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth Perform 'I Hope' at CMA Awards 2020 (Video)
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Gabby Barrett wears all black while performing her song “I Hope” at the 2020 CMA Awards held at Music City Center on Wednesday (November 11) in Nashville, Tenn. The 20-year-old pregnant singer was joined for the performance by Charlie Puth. Gabby‘s husband Cade Foehner also joined them on stage as he played guitar during the [...]
Gabby Barrett wears all black while performing her song “I Hope” at the 2020 CMA Awards held at Music City Center on Wednesday (November 11) in Nashville, Tenn. The 20-year-old pregnant singer was joined for the performance by Charlie Puth. Gabby‘s husband Cade Foehner also joined them on stage as he played guitar during the [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources