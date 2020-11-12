Global  
 

Justin Bieber Performs '10,000 Hours' With Dan + Shay at CMA Awards 2020 - Watch!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Justin Bieber hits the stage at an empty Hollywood Bowl for a performance on the 2020 CMA Awards held on Wednesday (November 11) in Los Angeles, Calif. The 26-year-old “Lonely” singer joined Dan + Shay to perform their 2019 collaboration “10,000 Hours.” The guys’ song was actually nominated for multiple awards at the show – [...]
 The coronavirus pandemic isn't stopping country music legends from celebrating on their biggest night! Despite a couple of stars testing positive forCOVID-19 just before the show, this year's CMA Awards will be jam-packed with the top performers in country music.

