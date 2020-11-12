Global  
 

Trump Posts Bonkers Video From Jon Voight Declaring ‘Civil War’ Between ‘Righteousness and Satan’

Mediaite Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Trump Posts Bonkers Video From Jon Voight Declaring ‘Civil War’ Between ‘Righteousness and Satan’President *Donald Trump* is continuing to insist that he will win the election in the end with "LEGAL votes," and on Wednesday night he retweeted a very bizarre video from *Jon Voight* backing him up on that.
