Trump Posts Bonkers Video From Jon Voight Declaring ‘Civil War’ Between ‘Righteousness and Satan’
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
President *Donald Trump* is continuing to insist that he will win the election in the end with "LEGAL votes," and on Wednesday night he retweeted a very bizarre video from *Jon Voight* backing him up on that.
