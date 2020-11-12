Avika Gor: My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life!

Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Avika Gor, the actress who rose to fame with Balika Vadhu, a popular television show on child marriage, confirmed her relationship on November 11, 2020. She posted a sweet collage on social media, that shows Avika with her beau Milind Chandwani and shared her feelings on Instagram.



