Avika Gor: My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life!
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Avika Gor, the actress who rose to fame with Balika Vadhu, a popular television show on child marriage, confirmed her relationship on November 11, 2020. She posted a sweet collage on social media, that shows Avika with her beau Milind Chandwani and shared her feelings on Instagram.
