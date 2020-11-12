Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Avika Gor: My prayers have been answered. I have found the love of my life!

Mid-Day Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Avika Gor, the actress who rose to fame with Balika Vadhu, a popular television show on child marriage, confirmed her relationship on November 11, 2020. She posted a sweet collage on social media, that shows Avika with her beau Milind Chandwani and shared her feelings on Instagram.

*Avika Gor*'s love message will surely melt...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor finds her love of life in Roadies fame Milind Chandwani; says, 'It feels like a dream, but it’s real!'

 Avika Gor's boyfriend Milind Chandwani is an IT professional-turned-social activist, who was loved by audience for his kind-hearted nature during his stint in...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee News