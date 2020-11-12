Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CMA Awards 2020 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Just Jared Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
The winners list has been revealed following the 2020 CMA Awards! The event took place live on Wednesday (November 11) at the Music City Center in Nashville and it was the first awards show to have an audience since the beginning of the pandemic. The guests were all seated at tables that were spread out [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: CMA Awards gets new hosts for first time in 12 years

CMA Awards gets new hosts for first time in 12 years 02:12

 The coronavirus pandemic isn't stopping country music legends from celebrating on their biggest night! Despite a couple of stars testing positive forCOVID-19 just before the show, this year's CMA Awards will be jam-packed with the top performers in country music.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 CMA Awards | Billboard News [Video]

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 CMA Awards | Billboard News

The full performers and presenters for the 2020 Country Music Association Awards have been announced and your screens are about to be lit up with some of the best in country music.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:16Published
54th CMA Awards to air live, in-person in Nashville on Wednesday [Video]

54th CMA Awards to air live, in-person in Nashville on Wednesday

Some of county music's biggest artists will come together to celebrate the 54th annual CMA Awards live and in-person in Nashville on Wednesday night.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:50Published
BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson [Video]

BTS big winners at MTV EMAs as Little Mix host without Jesy Nelson

*Mandatory credit: ViacomCBS Networks International K-pop superstars BTS were the big winners at the MTV Europe Music Awards, while show hosts Little Mix also took home top prizes. Jade Thirlwall,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published

Related news from verified sources

CMA Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

 Country music is taking center stage at tonight's 2020 CMA Awards. Longtime CMAs emcee Carrie Underwood is passing the baton to Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker,...
E! Online

CMA Awards 2020 Nominations: See the Complete List

 It's almost time for the 2020 CMA Awards! On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the world's top artists will be featured on the annual award show, though the ceremony will look...
E! Online

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

 UPDATE: The 2020 E! People's Choice Awards are almost here! Revisit the full list of nominees before the winners are announced this Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m....
E! Online